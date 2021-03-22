Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hong Kong democracy activists set to return from China after jail terms

03/22/2021 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Eight Hong Kong democracy activists detained in China last year for illegally crossing the border were due back in the city on Monday after completing jail terms, in a case that drew international attention and concern over their treatment.

They were among 12 activists whose boat was intercepted at sea by mainland authorities in August 2020 allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.

All had faced charges in Hong Kong over the pro-democracy protest movement and are expected to be taken directly into custody on their return.

Among the eight is Andy Li, arrested under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the Asian financial hub in June 2020 that critics say is aimed at crushing dissent.

In December, a Chinese court sentenced 10 of the 12 to between seven months and three years in jail. Defendants Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon, who were sentenced to three and two years, respectively, remain in Shenzhen.

Two minors who were among the 12 pleaded guilty to illegally crossing the border and were returned to Hong Kong in December.

During the detention of the 12 in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, mainland authorities denied their families and lawyers access, insisting they be represented by officially appointed lawyers, provoking criticism from rights groups.

Pro-democracy activists began fleeing Hong Kong for democratic Taiwan from the early months of the protests in 2019, most of them legally by air, but some by boat, activists in Taipei have told Reuters.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms not seen on the mainland, including freedom of speech and assembly.

Democracy activists complain that Communist Party rulers in Beijing are whittling away at those freedoms, a charge China rejects.

Since Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong, scores of democracy campaigners have been arrested, some elected legislators have been disqualified and others have fled overseas. (Reporting by Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aMexico seeks better trade terms from Vitol following bribery scandal
RE
04:01aMexico is looking to renegotiate some contracts with vitol after bribery scandal - source
RE
04:01aMexico's pemex is looking for irregularities in all of its contracts with vitol - ceo
RE
04:01aMexico's pemex will try to renegotiate all "unfair" contracts, seek better terms - ceo
RE
04:00aRussia reaches deal with Virchow Biotech to make Sputnik V in India
RE
03:55aRussian rouble hits over 2-week low on sanctions risk, lira slump
RE
03:53aHong Kong democracy activists set to return from China after jail terms
RE
03:50aBritain probes publisher Penguin's takeover of Simon & Schuster
RE
03:41aMORNING BID-Turkish ripples
RE
03:30aChina seeks to rein in mobile apps' collection of personal data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia stocks hesitant as bonds boosted by Turkish tumult
3S&P 500 : Wall Street's year of bust and boom
4NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
5NEXTDC LIMITED : NEXTDC : Centorrino meeting Multi-Cloud demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ