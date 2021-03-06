Hong Kong electoral reforms prevent "dictatorship of the majority", says pro-Beijing lawmaker

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Beijing's proposal for Hong
Kong electoral reforms could prevent "dictatorship of the
majority", a pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker said, calling people
who want one man one vote "politically immature".
China's rubber-stamp parliament is deliberating plans to
overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system to ensure Beijing
loyalists are in charge.
Hong Kong representatives to China's parliament, in Beijing
this week for an annual session, say the changes are necessary
and desirable.
"Many people in Hong Kong are politically immature," Martin
Liao, who sits on both Hong Kong's and China's legislature, told
Reuters by phone on Saturday.
"They think 'one man one vote' is the best thing, and they
take advice from countries that don't even have 'one man one
vote'," he said, referring to how neither the U.S. President nor
the British Prime Minister is elected by a popular vote.
The proposed changes, which include expanding the city's
Election Committee from 1,200 to 1,500 people, and expanding the
city's Legislative Council from 70 to 90 seats, will make Hong
Kong's electoral system more "representative", and less prone to
"dictatorship of the majority", Liao argued.
Critics however worry that the expansion means that Beijing
would be able to stack the two bodies with even more
pro-establishment members, to gain the numerical superiority
needed to influence important decisions such as the election of
the city's Chief Executive, leaving Hong Kong voters with less
direct say in who they want to lead them.
"If you are not a patriot, it's going to be hard for you to
get in," Tam Yiu-chung, the only Hong Kong representative in
China's top lawmaking body, the National People's Congress
Standing Committee, told Reuters by phone on Saturday.
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian
Editing by Ros Russell)