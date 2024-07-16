SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government has mandated investment banks to work on potential dollar, euro and offshore yuan green bond deals, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
