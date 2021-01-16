Hong Kong government 'strongly' objects to U.S. congressional report

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said
it "strongly" objects to a U.S. congressional report critical of
Beijing's handling of the city, calling the report "biased,
politically motivated and not reflecting the truth".
"Safeguarding national security through legislation is in
line with international practice," the government of the
financial hub said in a statement late on Friday.
The annual report from the bipartisan
Congressional-Executive Commission on China this week said that
the "one country, two systems" framework in Hong Kong has been
"dismantled", severely undermining the rule of law and respect
for human rights that the city has long enjoyed.
The report says a national security law that Beijing imposed
over the summer on the former British colony directly threatens
Hong Kong residents' right to due process and their freedoms of
expression and association. "The legislation is clearly meant to
target, intimidate, and silence Hong Kong's robust civil
society," it says.
Hong Kong countered that contrary to the erroneous
allegations that the law undermines the "one country, two
systems" framework, China "has the right to legislate for this
matter" under the framework.
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)