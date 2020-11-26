Hong Kong home prices fall 0.6% in Oct

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Private home prices in Hong
Kong eased 0.6% in October, weighed down by a bigger drop for
large apartments, official data showed on Thursday.
The fall last month compared to a revised 0.4% gain in
September, according to data from the Rating and Valuation
Department. Prices have risen 0.4% so far this year.
Prices in one of the world's most expensive property markets
had been resilient despite the COVID-19 outbreak and political
uncertainties, supported by strong demand and low interest
rates.
Property agents expect new developments and relaxed social
distancing measures in October to support sales and prices in
the short term, although the outlook for 2021 is for further
weakness.
Rating agency S&P said this week it expected Hong Kong home
prices to fall a further 5% in 2021, due partly to rising
unemployment.
Total transaction volume in the secondary market so far this
year has surpassed the full-year volume in 2019, realtor
Centaline said. It expects 2020 transaction value to exceed last
year's to become the third-highest on record.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the government
had no plan to adjust stamp duty rates for residential
properties, citing tight housing supply and prices "beyond the
reach of the average households".
