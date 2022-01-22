Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hong Kong leader defends hamster cull

01/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The city on Saturday (January 22) closed down a second apartment block in an attempt to halt an outbreak of the highly-infectious Omicron variant in Kwai Chung, north of the city's Kowloon peninsula.

Lam said that a second Kwai Chung apartment block, home to more than 2,000 people, would be shut down for five days and overall cases had also spread due to an outbreak in pet hamsters.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged people to avoid gatherings ahead of next week's Lunar New Year.

She also defended the killing of hamsters.

Officials ordered the culling of about 2,000 from dozens of pet shops after tracing a coronavirus outbreak to a worker at a shop, where 11 hamsters later tested positive for COVID-19.

Thousands of people have offered to adopt unwanted hamsters amid a public outcry against the government and its pandemic advisers.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pItaly's Berlusconi decides against running for president - source
RE
01:38pBitcoin falls 9.3% to $36,955
RE
01:29pItaly's Berlusconi decides against running for president - source
RE
01:28pFrance reports 389,320 new COVID cases but ICU tally down again
RE
01:26pFrench pet care firm stops selling fish bowls - they drive fish mad
RE
01:25pBitcoin falls 5.6% to $34,448
RE
01:08pBitcoin last down -5.6% at $34,448.94; ether last down -8.4% at…
RE
12:57pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization
RE
12:54pHong Kong leader defends hamster cull
RE
12:51pExclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3Germany cries foul over nuclear energy in EU's green investment rule bo..
4Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy 40% stake in Alitalia's successor ITA..
5Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing

HOT NEWS