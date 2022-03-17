Hong Kong leader to review COVID restrictions in coming days

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
said on Thursday she would review COVID restrictions in the
coming days, as she understands people are increasingly
impatient with rules that have isolated the international
financial center and hurt business.
Restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries
such as Britain and the United States, a quarantine of up to 14
days for people arriving in Hong Kong, a ban on face-to-face
classes and the closings of gyms and most public venues, have
frustrated many residents in the city of 7.4 million.
Speaking at a regular COVID-19 media briefing, Lam said she
would provide an update around March 20-21 rather than wait for
the restrictions to expire on April 20.
"I have a very good feel that some of our financial
institutions are losing patience about this sort of isolation
status of Hong Kong. And Hong Kong is an international financial
center and nobody attaches as much importance as myself to Hong
Kong as an international financial center," Lam said.
The review would include social distancing measures as well
as an update on border restrictions and a proposal for mass
testing, she added.
Health authorities reported 21,650 new infections on
Thursday and 202 deaths, taking total cases to around 1 million
and deaths to more than 5,000, most of them in the past three
weeks.
Daily cases have been hovering around 20,000-30,000 in
recent days, although some experts say the real figure is
significantly higher given that many people test positive at
home and do not report their result to the government.
About half of the city's residents have likely already been
infected, a study from the University of Hong Kong estimated
this week.
Hong Kong is clinging to a "zero-COVD" strategy that aims to
curb all outbreaks despite spiraling cases that have swept
through care homes and overwhelmed medical and mortuary
facilities.
The policy mirrors that of mainland China, which is also
facing a huge challenge as a jump in cases restricts the
movement of millions of people and affects some of the country's
industrial hubs.
The situation has triggered an exodus of people from the
city, with a net outflow of more than 45,000 this month after at
least 71,000 left in February. That compares with a net outflow
of nearly 17,000 in December before the fifth wave hit.
