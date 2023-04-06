April 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's financial markets will be closed from Friday April 7 to Monday April 10 for the Good Friday and Easter holidays.
Trading will resume on Tuesday April 11.
For the latest Hong Kong market reports, double-click.
April 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's financial markets will be closed from Friday April 7 to Monday April 10 for the Good Friday and Easter holidays.
Trading will resume on Tuesday April 11.
For the latest Hong Kong market reports, double-click.
China accounts for two thirds of world's planned new coal power - research
Planned Parenthood sues to block Idaho ban on out-of-state abortion referrals
India central bank set to raise rates 25 bps on elevated inflation, keep hawkish stance