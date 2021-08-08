Hong Kong minister signals path to adopting China anti-sanctions law

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's justice secretary
said on Sunday that a mainland Chinese law to counter foreign
sanctions could also be adopted in the China-ruled city by
writing it into Hong Kong's mini-constitution, pending a
decision by the Chinese parliament.
Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng's comments are the strongest
official indication so far that Hong Kong would embrace the
mainland law, passed in June to counter foreign sanctions as the
U.S. and EU step up pressure over trade, technology, Hong Kong
and Xinjiang.
Under the law, individuals or entities involved in making or
implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or
entities could be put on an anti-sanctions list by relevant
departments in the Chinese government.
Cheng wrote in an official blog entry that the "most natural
and appropriate way" to introduce the anti-sanctions law into
Hong Kong would be to add it to an annex of the Basic Law, or
Hong Kong's mini-constitution.
She added that such a move needed first to be approved by
the highest organ of China's parliament, the National People's
Congress. Local media have reported that a decision would likely
be made during a meeting in Beijing on Aug 17-20.
Critics have warned that the anti-foreign sanctions law
could undermine Hong Kong's reputation as a global financial
hub, and tarnish sentiment among foreign firms.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese
sovereignty in 1997 with a guarantee of a high degree of
autonomy and freedoms.
The U.S. government issued a business advisory last month
warning firms that they are subject to the territory's laws,
including a China-imposed national security law, under which
foreign nationals, including one U.S. citizen, have been
arrested.
The U.S. government has imposed several rounds of sanctions
on Hong Kong and Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on
the city's freedoms under the sweeping security legislation.
Without naming the United States directly, Cheng wrote that
countermeasures were acceptable.
"Unilateral coercive measures are without a doubt at odds
with the principle of non-intervention, unbecoming of any
civilised nation," she wrote.
"In the face of international illegal acts, a State is
justified in deploying any countermeasures as a response."
Under China's anti-foreign sanctions law, individuals could
be denied entry into China or be expelled. Their assets within
China may be seized or frozen. They could also be restricted
from doing business with entities or people within China.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Edmund Klamann)