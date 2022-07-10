Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hong Kong mulls China-style COVID code system - newspaper

07/10/2022 | 07:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Police keeps watch in the Soho nightlife area in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Hong Kong is considering to implement a health code system similar to China to fight Covid infections without tightening social-distancing measures, the South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3OYK8uT on Sunday citing new Secretary for Health Lo Chung-Mau.

Lo dismissed the concerns on proposed measure to be unpopular with the residents of Hong Kong, arguing it would enhance the freedoms of uninfected residents, the newspaper said citing the health secretary's comments on a TV programme.

The report did not say what the health code would entail.

Hong Kong has tried to emulate China's "dynamic zero COVID" approach. But unlike in the mainland, Hong Kong's territory, home to more than 7 million people, remains highly reliant on international travel and business.

Last week Hong Kong suspended a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in passengers infected with the COVID-19 virus, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11aSouth Korea detects shots apparently launched by North Korea
RE
07:53aHong Kong mulls China-style COVID code system - newspaper
RE
07:42aU.S. expects Biden and Xi will speak in weeks ahead - Blinken
RE
07:32aJapan ruling coalition seen keeping majority in upper house
RE
07:08aJapan ruling coalition to keep majority in parliamentary vote -exit polls
RE
07:05aAwe and anger in Sri Lanka's ransacked palace
RE
07:01aLdp projected to win 59-69 upper house seats out of 125 seats co…
RE
07:01aLdp and coalition partner komeito projected to win combined 69-8…
RE
07:00aJapan parties open to revising pacifist constitution projected t…
RE
07:00aJapan's ldp-komeito coalition projected to win more than half of…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
3TUI forecasts record tourist demand for Greece this year
4Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
5Boeing to Showcase Newest Jets and Advances in Sustainable and Autonomo..

HOT NEWS