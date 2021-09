HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong opposition trade union coalition, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, said on Sunday it would disband, the latest civil society organisation to cease operating in the financial hub this year.

The organisation passed a motion last week to disband, HKCTU co-president Joe Wong told the media. (Reporting by Pak Yiu; Writing by Alun John; Editing by William Mallard)