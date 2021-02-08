Hong Kong proposes new rules for share and bond issuance

The proposals from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) are aimed at clarifying the roles played by investment banks handling capital market deals to improve transparency.

They "set out the standards of conduct expected of them in bookbuilding, pricing, allocation and placing activities", the SFC said in a statement.

Banks build "books" as they take in orders for equity deals such as initial public offerings, or for corporate bond sales. The book is the basis from which bankers and their clients allocate shares or bonds to investors in each deal.

The SFC said a review of the market had found that in some cases the price discovery process was hampered by inflated or opaque demand, which could be caused by competitive pressures in an environment where fee arrangements affect incentives.

Under its proposals, the structures of banking syndicates working on deals will be finalised earlier to stop last-minute jostling to gain roles by banks which promise to bring large orders from potential investors.

Fees will need to be set earlier in the process and flagged to the regulator to reduce incentives for banks to flood books with inflated orders in hope of being paid more.

Equity capital markets fees account for almost 40% of the Asian region's investment banking wallet, versus 25% globally, making it a hotly contested business. In Hong Kong alone, ECM fees were worth $1.19 billion in 2020, up from $996.2 million one year earlier, according to Refinitiv.

At least one bank should be designated the overall coordinator with responsibility for handling the distribution of deals, the proposals said. Sponsors will still carry out due diligence ahead of a company being listed and retain responsibility for assuring potential investors that its IPO prospectus is accurate.

The SFC plans to add the requirements to its Code of Conduct, by which finance professionals in Hong Kong are required to abide, it said, confirming a Reuters report from November.

A three-month consultation period is now underway.

Hong Kong has been one of the world's largest fundraising centres most years for the past decade for both equity and debt.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Alun John; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Scott Murdoch and Alun John