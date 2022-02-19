Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID

02/19/2022 | 08:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - As Hong Kong battles a surge in coronavirus cases, city authorities said they are ramping up the provision of community isolation and treatment units helped by mainland construction teams, including the reprovisioning of a cruise ship terminal.

With a reported 6,063 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the government said in a statement late on Saturday that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal would be turned into a dedicated COVID facility with 1,000 beds to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam, who attended a ground-breaking ceremony at a construction site for 10,000 COVID-19 units at Penny's Bay close to the city's Disneyland resort, said she hoped the initiatives would "significantly enhance" the financial hub's anti-epidemic capacity.

"We are under a critical situation amid this smokeless battle," Lam said in a statement.

Some experts and critics say Hong Kong's "dynamic zero-COVID" policies, mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to current woes and are unsustainable, experts say.

China has sent medical personnel and equipment including mobile testing units to Hong Kong to help, with authorities saying the outbreak could take up to three months to stabilise.

The chief executive election, initially scheduled for March, will be postponed to May, adding to uncertainty about the former British colony's future as Beijing imposes its rule.

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/19'Fortress Australia' to welcome tourists for first time under COVID
RE
02/19Federal oil lease sales delayed as Interior Dept navigates court decisions
RE
02/19Donald trump's truth social app set for release in the…
RE
02/19Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID
RE
02/19Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
RE
02/19Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
RE
02/19Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
RE
02/19'We will remove you' -Ottawa police chief to protestors
RE
02/19'No to the enemy!' -Ukrainians march against Russian threat
RE
02/19Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
2Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to stri..
3Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to stri..
4Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
5Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App ..

HOT NEWS