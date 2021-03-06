Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority', pro-Beijing lawmaker says

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China's proposal for Hong Kong
electoral reforms could prevent a "dictatorship of the
majority", pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Liao told
Reuters on Saturday.
The Chinese parliament is discussing plans to overhaul Hong
Kong's electoral system to ensure Beijing loyalists are in
charge. Hong Kong representatives, in Beijing for an annual
session, say the change is necessary and desirable.
"Many people in Hong Kong are politically immature," Liao,
who sits on both Hong Kong's and China's legislature, said in a
telephone interview.
"They think 'one man one vote' is the best thing, and they
take advice from countries that don't even have 'one man one
vote'," Liao said, referring to how neither the U.S. President
nor the British Prime Minister is elected by a popular vote.
The proposed changes, which include expanding the city's
Election Committee from 1,200 to 1,500 people and expanding the
city's Legislative Council from 70 to 90 seats, will make Hong
Kong's electoral system more "representative", and less prone to
"dictatorship of the majority", Liao added.
Critics say that Beijing would be able to stack the two
bodies with even more pro-establishment members, to gain the
numerical superiority needed to influence important decisions
such as the election of the city's Chief Executive, leaving Hong
Kong voters with less direct say in who they want to lead them.
People from new industries and services, such as information
technology, telecommunications and healthcare, should be brought
in as additional members of Hong Kong's electoral collage, said
Maria Tam, a senior Hong Kong politician who works with China's
parliament on matters relating to Hong Kong's mini-constitution.
People who can help Hong Kong's youth take advantage of
China's economic development, such as through the national Five
Year Plan and plan for the Greater Bay Area, should also be
included, she told Reuters by telephone.
Tam dismissed concerns that the reforms, aimed at ensuring
"patriots govern Hong Kong" will crimp the space for opposition.
"I don't think it is just going to be unicolor," she said.
"Anybody who can draw the line between themselves and those
who act against the interests of China and Hong Kong would have
no problem whatsoever running for election, and winning," she
said.
Tam Yiu-chung, the only Hong Kong representative in China's
top lawmaking body, the National People's Congress Standing
Committee, said separately: "If you are not a patriot, it's
going to be hard for you to get in."
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian
Editing by Ros Russell and Alexander Smith)