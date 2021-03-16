Log in
Hong Kong's December-February unemployment rises to 7.2%, highest since 2004

03/16/2021 | 04:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at a job fair in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rose to 7.2% in the December-February period, the government said on Tuesday, as a surge in coronavirus infections late last year prompted new curbs hitting a wide range of activities.

The figure compared with 7.0% in the November-January period, and was the highest since 2004.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Donny Kwok; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
