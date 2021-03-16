Hong Kong's December-February unemployment rises to 7.2%, highest since 2004
03/16/2021 | 04:47am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rose to 7.2% in the December-February period, the government said on Tuesday, as a surge in coronavirus infections late last year prompted new curbs hitting a wide range of activities.
The figure compared with 7.0% in the November-January period, and was the highest since 2004.
(Reporting by Meg Shen and Donny Kwok; Editing by Andrew Heavens)