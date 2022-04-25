Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club suspends top Asian human rights awards

04/25/2022 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) is seen outside its building in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) has suspended its annual Human Rights Press Awards so as not to "unintentionally" violate any laws, according to a statement from the club president on Monday.

The cancellation of the awards, run for over a quarter of a century and among the most prestigious in Asia, is the latest blow to media freedoms following the introduction of a national security law in 2020 to bring the former British colony into line with the rest of China.

FCC president Keith Richburg, a former veteran Washington Post journalist and current head of the University of Hong Kong's journalism school, said in the statement the awards had been suspended given "significant areas of uncertainty and we do not wish unintentionally to violate the law."

Richburg had explained to the club's human rights committee that the decision was made to protect its staff and members from legal risks, according to the minutes of a meeting obtained by Reuters.

The minutes spelled out potential risks arising from proposed awards for Stand News, a liberal online news portal that was forced to shut in December after several of its top editors were arrested on suspicion of publishing seditious articles.

"Keith explains decision ... to suspend the HKPA (Human Rights Press Awards) due to concerns over legal risks to the club, staff, members and judges from awarding four awards and five merits to Stand News," the email read.

The FCC board, which includes journalists from Reuters Breakingviews, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and others, made the decision to suspend the awards on Saturday, having already completed the judging process.

Two members of the club's human rights committee told Reuters that eight committee members resigned subsequently.

Hong Kong was promised a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not seen in mainland China, including free speech and a free press, under a "one country, two systems" agreement in 1997 on its handover from British to Chinese rule.

Advocacy groups and some Western governments say authorities are trampling on those freedoms, with a crackdown intensifying under the national security law that has seen civil society groups disbanded, democratic activists arrested or forced into exile, and media outlets shuttered.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong's national security police arrested Allan Au, a veteran journalist and former contributing writer with Stand News, for alleged sedition.

Hong Kong authorities reject assertions they are cracking down on freedoms.

(Additional reporting by Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By James Pomfret


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:49aEuro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks
RE
06:49aStocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears
RE
06:48aExclusive-Germany to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document
RE
06:46aChina lockdowns and U.S. rate expectations hit metals
RE
06:46aSterling falls to lowest since September 2020 versus dollar
RE
06:45aZambia leader thanks China for help in debt restructuring
RE
06:45a'SHANGHAI WAS A LESSON' : Beijing residents hit the stores amid COVID lockdown fears
RE
06:43aChinese regulators urge more prudent IPO pricing after market debut flops
RE
06:43aHong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club suspends top Asian human rights awards
RE
06:43aRussian retailer Lenta withdraws 2022 guidance due to political uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
2Stocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM
5JGC : INPEX and JGC Partner with PTTEP to Explore Carbon Capture and St..

HOT NEWS