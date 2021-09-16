Log in
Hong Kong's June-August unemployment slips to 4.7%, lowest since early 2020

09/16/2021 | 05:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the central financial district during sunset, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.7% in the June-August quarter, the government said on Thursday, the lowest since January-March period in 2020, as private consumption expenditure improved along with an economic recovery.

The figure compared with 5% in the May-July period, and was the lowest since January-March period in 2020. The underemployment rate slid to 2.2%, from 2.4% in the previous three-months.

"The labour market should see further improvement as the economy continues to recover," the government said in a statement, adding the government's disbursement of electronic consumption vouchers would render support to consumption-related activities.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Toby Chopra)


