Hong Kong's June-August unemployment slips to 4.7%, lowest since early 2020

The figure compared with 5% in the May-July period, and was the lowest since January-March period in 2020. The underemployment rate slid to 2.2%, from 2.4% in the previous three-months.

"The labour market should see further improvement as the economy continues to recover," the government said in a statement, adding the government's disbursement of electronic consumption vouchers would render support to consumption-related activities.

