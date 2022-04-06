Hong Kong's No. 2 official resigns ahead of leadership election
04/06/2022 | 03:14am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday that Chief Secretary John Lee, a security official during the global financial hub's prolonged and often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, had resigned.
Media reported that Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, was planning to run for Hong Kong's top political post in a leadership election due to take place on May 8.
(Reporting By Clare Jim and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)