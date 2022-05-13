Log in
Hong Kong's Q1 GDP shrinks 4 y/y

05/13/2022 | 04:43am EDT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy shrank 4% in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, ending four quarters of recovery as the city imposed its most stringent measures to curb an outbreak of COVID-19.

The data compares with a growth of 4.7% in the fourth quarter. On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted by a revised seasonally adjusted 3% for the January-March period.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; ; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
