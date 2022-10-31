Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Hong Kong's Q3 GDP shrinks 4.5% y/y for third straight quarter of contraction

10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during sunset.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted by 4.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, shrinking for the third consecutive quarter as trade performance remained weak.

The outcome was worse than a range of 0.6% to 0.9% growth projected by HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis, and a 0.3% contraction forecast by Barclays. The city's economy shrank by 4.0% and 1.3% respectively in the first and second quarter.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
