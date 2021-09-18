Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fewer than 5,000 Hong Kong
people from mostly pro-establishment circles vote on Sunday for
candidates vetted as loyal to Beijing, who will pick the city's
next China-backed leader.
Pro-democracy candidates are almost absent from Hong Kong's
first election since Beijing overhauled the city's electoral
system to ensure that "only patriots" rule China's freest city.
Police have ramped up security across the city, with local
media reporting 6,000 officers are expected to be deployed to
ensure a smooth vote, in which about 4,900 people are expected
to cast ballots.
Changes to the political system are the latest in a string
of moves - including a national security law that punishes
anything Beijing deems as subversion, secession, terrorism or
collusion with foreign forces - that have placed the
international financial hub on an authoritarian path.
Most prominent democratic activists and politicians are now
in jail or have fled abroad.
China's rubber-stamp parliament in May changed Hong Kong's
electoral system, reducing democratic representation in
institutions and introducing the vetting mechanism for election
candidates and winners. This all but removed any influence the
opposition was able to exert.
The changes also dramatically reduced the influence of the
city's powerful tycoons https://www.reuters.com/article/hongkong-security-tycoons/with-tighter-grip-beijing-sends-message-to-hong-kong-tycoons-fall-in-line-idUSKBN2GD08D,
although groups close to their business interests retain a
presence in the 1,500-strong committee that selects Hong Kong's
chief executive.
China promised universal suffrage as an ultimate goal for
Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which also
states the city has wide-ranging autonomy from Beijing.
Democracy campaigners and Western countries say the
political overhaul moves the city in the opposite direction,
leaving the democratic opposition with the most limited space it
has had since Britain handed its former colony back to China in
1997.
TYCOONS OUT, SONS REMAIN
Committee membership for 117 community-level district
councillors, dominated by democrats, was scrapped, while more
than 500 seats designated for Chinese business, political and
grassroots groups were added.
The new electoral list includes community-level
organisations such as Modern Mummy Group and Chinese Arts
Papercutting Association, Cable TV reported.
Representation from professional subsectors that
traditionally had a bigger pro-democracy presence, including
legal, education, social welfare, medical and health services,
was diluted by the addition of ex-officio members, reducing the
number of elected seats.
Twenty-three of the 36 subsectors that are open for contest,
totalling about 600 seats, will not see any competition.
About 70% of the nominees did not feature in the last two
polls for the committee, which will expand by 300 members to
1,500, Reuters calculations based on the election committee
website showed.
Many prominent tycoons, including Hong Kong's richest man Li
Ka-shing, will not be on the election committee for the first
time, as Beijing seeks to rebalance power from big conglomerates
to small businesses.
Three property moguls - Li, 93, of CK Asset Holdings, Lee
Shau-kee, also 93, of Henderson Land and Henry Cheng, 74, of New
World Development, withdrew from the race, although their sons
will retain their seats.
The election committee will select 40 seats in the revamped
Legislative Council in December, and choose a chief executive in
March.
(Reporting by Sara Cheng and Alun John; Additional reporting by
Greg Torode; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by William
Mallard)