Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hong Kong's first trial under national security hears closing arguments

07/19/2021 | 10:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - The trial of the first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law is set to wrap up on Tuesday, with the defendant denied bail and a jury in a landmark case that critics say is a departure from common law.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, has pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism, inciting secession as well as an alternative charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm on July 1 last year, shortly after the law was enacted.

Hong Kong's common law has traditionally allowed defendants to seek release unless prosecutors can show lawful grounds for their detention.

Under the new law, which some Western governments and rights groups say is being used to crush dissent in the global financial hub, the burden rests with the defendant to prove they will not break the law if released on bail.

The governments in Beijing and Hong Kong have said repeatedly the new law was necessary to bring stability to the former British colony after anti-government protests in 2019.

Tong's trial is being presided over by three judges handpicked by Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, to hear national security cases: Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan. There is no jury.

Hong Kong's Judiciary describes trial by jury as one of the most important features of the city's legal system, a common law tradition designed to offer defendants additional protection against authorities' overreaching their power.

Article 46 of the security law - drafted by Beijing, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party and conviction rates are close to 100% - states three instances in which juries can be scrapped: protecting state secrets, cases involving foreign forces and protecting jurors' safety.

Tong, the first of more than 120 people arrested under the security law, is accused of driving his motorbike into officers at a rally while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times."

The interpretation of the protest slogan is a key element of the trial. The government has said it suggests a call for independence, which would violate the security law. Defence lawyers argue it is a phrase with diverse meanings, including the desire for freedom and democracy.

Tong's fate could signal how the courts will handle scores of other national security cases.

(Reporting By James Pomfret, Sara Cheng; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aSOS : Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
RE
12:05aBLACKROCK : Lack of diversity, independence drove critical board votes
RE
12:04aMost institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
RE
12:03aAnalysis - Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market
RE
07/19Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers -TV
RE
07/19Gold recovers on lower bond yields, Delta variant fears
RE
07/19India's 30,093 new COVID-19 cases are lowest daily figure in 4 mths
RE
07/19India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 414,482 - health ministry
RE
07/19India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 374 - health ministry
RE
07/19RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 19, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
2RICOH COMPANY, LTD. : RICOH : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leader..
3VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remains tight
4TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD : TRINA SOLAR : publishes the 210 Vertex white Paper 2.0, setting the benchmark for high-..
5ADB trims developing Asia's 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.2%

HOT NEWS