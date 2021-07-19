Hong Kong's first trial under national security hears closing arguments

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - The trial of the first person
charged under Hong Kong's national security law is set to wrap
up on Tuesday, with the defendant denied bail and a jury in a
landmark case that critics say is a departure from common law.
Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, has pleaded not guilty to
charges of terrorism, inciting secession as well as an
alternative charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily
harm on July 1 last year, shortly after the law was enacted.
Hong Kong's common law has traditionally allowed defendants
to seek release unless prosecutors can show lawful grounds for
their detention.
Under the new law, which some Western governments and rights
groups say is being used to crush dissent in the global
financial hub, the burden rests with the defendant to prove they
will not break the law if released on bail.
The governments in Beijing and Hong Kong have said
repeatedly the new law was necessary to bring stability to the
former British colony after anti-government protests in 2019.
Tong's trial is being presided over by three judges
handpicked by Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, to
hear national security cases: Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson
Chan. There is no jury.
Hong Kong's Judiciary describes trial by jury as one of the
most important features of the city's legal system, a common law
tradition designed to offer defendants additional protection
against authorities' overreaching their power.
Article 46 of the security law - drafted by Beijing, where
courts are controlled by the Communist Party and conviction
rates are close to 100% - states three instances in which juries
can be scrapped: protecting state secrets, cases involving
foreign forces and protecting jurors' safety.
Tong, the first of more than 120 people arrested under the
security law, is accused of driving his motorbike into officers
at a rally while carrying a flag with the protest slogan
"Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times."
The interpretation of the protest slogan is a key element of
the trial. The government has said it suggests a call for
independence, which would violate the security law. Defence
lawyers argue it is a phrase with diverse meanings, including
the desire for freedom and democracy.
Tong's fate could signal how the courts will handle scores
of other national security cases.
