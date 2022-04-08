Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hong Kong's former No. 2 official to run in leadership election

04/08/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee, arrives at his office after Central People's Government approves his resignation, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong former deputy leader John Lee will run in a leadership election in May, according to a press invitation seen by Reuters late on Friday.

Lee, the first person to announce a bid for the global financial centre's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday, will hold a news conference to make the announcement formally on Saturday.

The 64-year-old, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to Hong Kong's No. 2 role in 2021 in a move that some political analysts said signalled Beijing's priorities for Hong Kong were related to security rather than the economy.

(Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Clare Jim and Joyce Zhou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aLeading Proud Boys member pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges
RE
11:35aJury says it is deadlocked in Michigan governor kidnapping case
RE
11:29aUK's Johnson says he is 'deeply' cynical about Putin's assurances
RE
11:28aUK promises further $130 million of arms for Ukraine
RE
11:27aMacron hits out at 'racist' Le Pen as far-right candidate reaches all-time high in poll
RE
11:26aAll-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to space station
RE
11:24aUK's Queen Elizabeth to miss annual Maundy Service
RE
11:22aUkraine warns over 'gross interference' by Russian forces at gas compressor station
RE
11:20aHong Kong's former No. 2 official to run in leadership election
RE
11:19aExplainer-Clock ticks down towards a Russian default
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4European, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ..
5U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

HOT NEWS