Hong Kong's new govt retains finance chief in sign of continuity

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - China unveiled on Sunday new
top officials in Hong Kong under incoming leader John Lee, who
vowed to take the global financial hub to fresh heights, while
shrugging off concerns about sanctions the United States has
imposed on him.
In a sign of continuity for the financial industry, which
had watched the appointment closely, Finance Secretary Paul
Chan, who is free of U.S. sanctions, is to retain his post in
the Chinese-ruled territory.
Hong Kong's new justice secretary will be Paul Lam, taking
the place of Teresa Cheng, while Eric Chan becomes the new chief
secretary, or No. 2 official, said the official news agency,
Xinhua, and the territory's government.
Lee, the former deputy leader of Hong Kong, will be sworn in
to replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 1, a day after the
end of her five-year term.
Lam oversaw one of the territory's most tumultuous periods,
featuring pro-democracy demonstrations, a sweeping new national
security law and the battle against the coronavirus.
"The next five years will be a crucial time for Hong Kong to
advance from stability to prosperity," Lee told a news
conference.
"We will be proactive in winning the trust of the people ...
My team and I will rise to the challenges leading Hong Kong."
Some Hong Kong media have said President Xi Jinping is
expected to attend Lee's swearing-in ceremony in Hong Kong, but
it was not confirmed if senior mainland leaders would attend.
A former career police officer, Lee is widely expected to
prioritise security issues, after having urged new legislation
to fully implement the national security law Beijing imposed in
2020.
The U.S. sanctions targeted him, along with other Hong Kong
and Chinese officials, for what Washington called their role in
curbing Hong Kong's freedoms under the security law.
"Some bullying countries tried to use sanction measures to
scare officials," Lee said. "That makes us more persistent to
carry on maintaining national security."
The United States also put sanctions on Eric Chan, who is to
be Lee's deputy.
Hong Kong and Chinese authorities deny individual rights are
being eroded and say the security legislation was needed to
restore stability after prolonged unrest in 2019.
Lam, the new justice secretary, has been a deputy judge of
the city's high court since 2015.
A British colony until 1997, Hong Kong is on high alert as
COVID-19 infections have risen to more than 1,000, though there
is no sign yet of tighter curbs ahead of the swearing-in.
Its measures still rate among the toughest, with at least a
week's hotel quarantine for overseas visitors and mandatory
daily testing for tens of thousands of people.
