Hong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's new top judge
stressed on Monday the importance of the city's judicial
independence and rule of law, describing them as crucial to
business confidence and the international reputation of the
global business hub.
Andrew Cheung's remarks came hours after he was sworn in to
replace Geoffrey Ma, who is retiring after a decade as chief
justice in the former British colony.
Cheung, 59, takes office at a pivotal moment for the city's
judges - long seen as the pillars of support for its broad
rights and freedoms - amid rising political pressures and a new
national security regime imposed by Beijing.
