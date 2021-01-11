Hong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's new top judge stressed on Monday the importance of the city's judicial independence and rule of law, describing them as crucial to business confidence and the international reputation of the global business hub.

Andrew Cheung's remarks came hours after he was sworn in to replace Geoffrey Ma, who is retiring after a decade as chief justice in the former British colony.

Cheung, 59, takes office at a pivotal moment for the city's judges - long seen as the pillars of support for its broad rights and freedoms - amid rising political pressures and a new national security regime imposed by Beijing.

(Reporting By Greg Torode;)