Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hong Kong says Japan relaxes COVID flight restrictions

01/04/2023 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of a flight information board at the Haneda International Airport as Japan reopens for visa-free travel in Tokyo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday that Japan had relaxed six-day-old COVID restrictions that had limited flights from the financial hub to only a handful of destinations in Japan.

Planes from Hong Kong would be able to land at all airports in Japan, not just four as under the curbs, the government said. There was no immediate confirmation from Japan.

Hong Kong's government said last week that Japan's restrictions would affect about 60,000 passengers. Many Hong Kong residents had planned trips to Japan ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins on Jan. 21.

Hong Kong's government said it welcomed the relaxations, but urged Japan to remove all remaining restrictions targeting flights from the Chinese special administrative region.

"After the implementation of the relaxation measures, the Japanese authorities will still restrict the extent of the increase in the frequency of passenger flights departing from Hong Kong," the government said.

Japan is one of an increasing number of countries imposing restrictions on travellers from China after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies in December.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Farah Master; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
08:57aNigeria to spend $7.5 billion on petrol subsidy to mid-2023
RE
08:57aOPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts
RE
08:55aChina's central bank - commercial banks' reserve conversions boosted its net FX purchases
RE
08:51aKenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 30
RE
08:45aHong Kong says Japan relaxes COVID flight restrictions
RE
08:44aIsrael names new finance ministry chief as 2023 budget work starts
RE
08:44aBrazil's Petrobras CEO departs; Risttershaussen named interim CEO
RE
08:42aCIBC ordered to pay $848 mln damages to Cerberus, will appeal
RE
08:42aChina central bank says it will keep liquidity reasonably ample in 2023
RE
08:28aCollapse, contamination: Mexican scientists sound alarm at Mayan Train
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
2Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sal..
3New version of hydrogen strategy: praise and criticism from the gas ind..
4China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over sp..
5Morning Bid: Wakey wakey!

HOT NEWS