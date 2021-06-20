Hong Kong seeking closer integration with mainland China, Lam says

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's strategy to
strengthen the city's global financial hub status is through
greater integration with mainland China, now that Beijing has
helped restore "stability" in the city, Chief Executive Carrie
Lam said on Sunday.
Contributing to China's financial reform and opening will
inject fresh vigour into Hong Kong's economy, Lam told a
financial forum in Beijing.
Worries have been growing among many non-Chinese investors
in Hong Kong over what they see as vanishing rights and freedoms
in the city after Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national
security law in response to mass 2019 protests.
The former British colony's high degree of autonomy from
Beijing, including an independent judiciary, form the bedrock on
which it has flourished as a global hub. While many investors
still see access to the vast China markets as an important draw,
others have been reconsidering their presence in Hong Kong.
Lam said Hong Kong can play key roles in promoting China's
financial development, including facilitating yuan
internationalisation, helping finance mainland companies, and
providing an offshore safe haven for Chinese money.
"Hong Kong has never been absent from the country's reform
and opening, providing capital, technology and talents," Lam
said.
The city "will serve China's needs while injecting fresh
vigour into Hong Kong's economy."
Hong Kong will embrace opportunities created by China's plan
to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and part of Guangdong in
a development zone, Lam said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)