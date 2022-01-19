Hong Kong shares end firmer as developers, energy firms shine

* HSI +0.06, HSCE -0.09%
* Property developers gain on policy easing expectations
* China's cybersecurity regulator moves to tighten internet
investments
BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed slightly
up on Wednesday, as property developers and energy firms gained
on hopes of Chinese central bank's policy easing measures, but
losses in tech firms capped the gains.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
15.07 points or 0.06% at 24,127.85. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises index fell 0.09% to 8,441.69.
** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng sub-index tracking property
sector rose 2.62% and energy shares rose 1.4%.
The financial sector ended 0.79% higher.
** Shares of Chinese real estate developers surged after the
country's central bank pledged to roll out more policy measures
to stabilise the economy.
** The IT sector dipped 0.49%, reversing earlier
gains, after reports said China's cyberspace regulator plans to
scrutinize investment or fundraising by the country's internet
behemoths.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down
0.33% at 3,558.18 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended down 0.68%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.61%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 2.8%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3523 per U.S. dollar at
08:13 UTC, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.3537.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)