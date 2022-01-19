Log in
Hong Kong shares end firmer as developers, energy firms shine

01/19/2022 | 03:37am EST
* HSI +0.06, HSCE -0.09%

* Property developers gain on policy easing expectations

* China's cybersecurity regulator moves to tighten internet investments

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed slightly up on Wednesday, as property developers and energy firms gained on hopes of Chinese central bank's policy easing measures, but losses in tech firms capped the gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 15.07 points or 0.06% at 24,127.85. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.09% to 8,441.69. ** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng sub-index tracking property sector rose 2.62% and energy shares rose 1.4%. The financial sector ended 0.79% higher.

** Shares of Chinese real estate developers surged after the country's central bank pledged to roll out more policy measures to stabilise the economy. ** The IT sector dipped 0.49%, reversing earlier gains, after reports said China's cyberspace regulator plans to scrutinize investment or fundraising by the country's internet behemoths. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.33% at 3,558.18 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.68%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.61%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 2.8%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3523 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 UTC, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.3537. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.08% 4.56059 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.05% 8.633997 Delayed Quote.0.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.10% 5.0725 Delayed Quote.0.94%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.01% 7.1965 Delayed Quote.0.28%
HANG SENG -0.09% 24072.84 Real-time Quote.2.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.10% 0.085111 Delayed Quote.0.22%
NIKKEI 225 -2.80% 27467.23 Real-time Quote.-1.59%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.74% 4339.86 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.39% 4076.68 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 6.3536 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.04% 6.3499 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
