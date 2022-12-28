Hong Kong shares jump, China down as traders weigh eased COVID rules

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China stocks fell while
Hong Kong shares jumped on Wednesday, as investors weighed
China's dismantling of most of its COVID rules to reopen its
economy to the rest of the world.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended lower
0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6%, while
the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 2%.
** The Hong Kong market reopened on Wednesday after the
Christmas holidays, playing catch-up with peers on China's news
of easing COVID rules.
** The Hong Kong market was also boosted as the city leader
John Lee said Hong Kong will cancel its stringent COVID-19 rules
from Thursday, meaning that arrivals will no longer need to do
mandatory PCR tests while the city's vaccine pass would also be
scrapped.
** Chinese hospitals and funeral homes were under intense
pressure as a surging COVID-19 wave drained resources.
** It comes as China said it will stop requiring inbound
travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, in a
major step towards easing curbs on its borders.
** "We view the new guidelines as a major step towards the
full reopening, but caution on the increased challenges to
China's medical system in the near term," said Goldman Sachs
analysts in a note.
** Shares in automobiles slumped 3.1%,
transportation companies fell 2%, but banks
rose 1%.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong surged 2.1%,
after their U.S.-listed peers jumped overnight. The Nasdaq
Golden Dragon China index added 2.1% on Wall Street.
** UBS Securities said surging cases had fuelled worries
over an economic recovery, expecting more volatility in the
market in the near term.
** The reopening should drive a gradual rebound in
consumption from the end of the first quarter next year or the
beginning of the second quarter, after the first wave of
infections is likely to peak around mid-January and level off
after the Spring Festival, they said.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V and
Tomasz Janowski)