Hong Kong shares tick higher on tech, consumer boost

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.67%
* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1.66%
* Tech index jumps 3.22%
March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday as
heavyweight tech and consumer stocks tracked Wall Street's
advance on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central
banks will keep policies accommodative in meetings this week.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
193.93 points, or 0.67%, at 29,027.69. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises index rose 1.66% to 11,329.43.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
dipped 0.6%, while the IT sector rose 2.22%,
the financial sector ended 0.94% lower and the property
sector rose 0.11%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xiaomi Corp,
which gained 8.01%, while the biggest loser was AIA Group Ltd
, which fell 2.5%.
** Fed policymakers are expected to forecast that the U.S.
economy will grow in 2021 by the fastest rate in decades, but
changes in monetary policy are viewed by investors and analysts
as unlikely.
** After rising sharply last week, longer-term U.S. Treasury
yields tumbled and the yield curve flattened on Monday as the
market awaited the Fed's meeting and the latest government debt
auctions.
** Shares of China Mobile Ltd rose 1.92% after a
report that the company is considering an A-share listing
following its removal from the New York Stock Exchange under a
Donald Trump-era investment ban.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.78%
at 3,446.73 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 0.87%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.63%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 0.52%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.5005 per U.S. dollar at
0812 GMT versus the previous close of 6.5006.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)