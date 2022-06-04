Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Hong Kong steps up security on Tiananmen anniversary

06/04/2022 | 05:59am EDT
STORY: Saturday marks the anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square in central Beijing. China has never provided a full death toll, but rights groups and witnesses say the figure could run into the thousands.

Chinese authorities ban any public commemoration of the event on the mainland, and the Hong Kong authorities have clamped down too.

In Hong Kong's Victoria Park, where people had come together for an annual vigil before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, authorities blocked off main parts of the venue and warned people against illegal gatherings.

China imposed a tough national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020 punishing acts of subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

The city's government has banned the annual vigil since 2020, citing coronavirus restrictions. Some democracy campaigners accuse authorities of using those rules to suppress activism, a claim that officials reject.


© Reuters 2022
