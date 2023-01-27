Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hong Kong stocks ease ahead of China market reopening after Lunar New Year holiday

01/27/2023 | 12:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged down on Friday, with investors locking in gains after a strong start in the new year and ahead of the reopening of China markets after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

** Mainland China markets are due to resume trading on Monday.

** By lunch break, the Hang Seng index was down 11.51 points or 0.05% at 22,555.27. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.18% to 7,720.65.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which gained 3.61%, while the biggest loser was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.53%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.11%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.08%.

** Property developers, including Henderson Land and CK Asset, slipped as Hong Kong home prices dropped 15.6% in 2022, snapping 13 years of gain.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.7%, while the IT sector added 0.47%, the financial sector eased 0.42% and the property sector rose 0.35%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were SenseTime Group Inc up 12.39%, followed by Country Garden and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, which was up 3.51%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Xinyi Solar, Lenovo Group Ltd, which fell 2.8% and Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd, down by 2.23%. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.69% 50.3 Delayed Quote.5.41%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 5.57% 3.22 Delayed Quote.14.23%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES 0.41% 7737.8 Delayed Quote.11.61%
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 30.1 Delayed Quote.10.46%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -2.80% 6.26 Delayed Quote.0.31%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.07% 28.15 Delayed Quote.11.32%
NIKKEI 225 -0.12% 27362.75 Real-time Quote.4.98%
SENSETIME GROUP INC. 17.70% 2.67 Delayed Quote.1.80%
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED -0.20% 4.87 Delayed Quote.6.78%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED -0.43% 115.6 Delayed Quote.24.93%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 0.45% 13.42 Delayed Quote.21.94%
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.97% 10.42 Delayed Quote.24.54%
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.23% 46.1 Delayed Quote.17.43%
Latest news "Economy"
12:59aIndia's sunoil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for market share
RE
12:58aRupee little changed on equity market woes, stronger dollar
RE
12:57aIndia's jan sunoil imports seen rising to record 473,000 t vs 19…
RE
12:49aIndia's Bajaj Auto rises over 7% on profit beat
RE
12:45aTata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
RE
12:34aMarketmind: Stumbling away
RE
12:26aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as -2-
DJ
12:26aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Sentiment Improves
DJ
12:24aHong Kong stocks ease ahead of China market reopening after Lunar New Year holiday
RE
12:24aAkio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota, even as he bows out
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : KLA Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
2Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
3Morgans rates EVN as Add
4Marketmind: Stumbling away
5Hong Kong stocks ease ahead of China market reopening after Lunar New Y..

HOT NEWS