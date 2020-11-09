Log in
Hong Kong stocks end at four-month high after Biden win

11/09/2020 | 04:01am EST

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 17.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.2%

* HSI +1.2%, HSCE +1.3%, CSI300 +2.0%

* FTSE China A50 +1.6%

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended at a four-month high on Monday, tracking gains in other Asian markets as Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election raised hopes of a thaw in frosty Sino-American trade relations.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.2% to 26,016.17, its highest closing level since July 9, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% to 10,633.07 points.

** Biden won enough states on Saturday to clinch the U.S. presidency after a tighter-than-expected election, setting the stage for less combative relations with China, although the U.S. containment strategy is unlikely to change much.

** China's technology industry, one of President Donald Trump's main targets in Washington's tussles with Beijing, hopes Biden can create a more constructive relationship - but few think the rivalry will deescalate, executives and analysts say.

** The Hang Seng tech index advanced 3% to a record high, but gains were pared in the afternoon session.

** Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone about Biden's win on Monday, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability, starting with trade.

** Aiding sentiment, Chinese trade data showed the country's exports grew at the fastest pace in 19 months in October.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.75%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.12%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.5703 per U.S. dollar at 0825 GMT, 0.57% firmer than the previous close of 6.6079.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 43.72% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED 0.21% 48.85 End-of-day quote.13.34%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.46% 51.5 End-of-day quote.-30.69%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -2.51% 9.73 End-of-day quote.-14.35%
HANG SENG 1.19% 25986.98 Real-time Quote.-8.90%
NIKKEI 225 2.12% 24839.84 Real-time Quote.2.83%
SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.28% 142.6 End-of-day quote.25.20%
SHIMAO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 30.5 End-of-day quote.0.99%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 1.87% 147 End-of-day quote.8.97%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.48% 6.54874 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.44% 6.5773 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.57% 5.21 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
