Hong Kong stocks end down as techs weigh

12/28/2020 | 03:49am EST
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.2%

* HSI -0.3%, HSCE -1.1%, CSI300 +0.4%

* FTSE China A50 +1.1%

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks declined on Monday, dragged down by tech firms, amid regulatory concerns after China's central bank called for an overhaul at Ant Group, although upbeat China data curbed losses.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.3%, to 26,314.63, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 10,311.48 points.

** Falling the most, the Hang Seng tech index slumped 4.3%, while the Hang Seng IT index dived 5.9%.

** China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, in the latest blow to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma.

** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dropped 8% in its sixth straight session of decline.

** Shares in new economy companies, including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan may stay under pressure, and it's still early for investors to hunt for bargains now, Guodu Hong Kong said in a note.

** Upbeat data on the mainland helped curb losses, however.

** Profits at China's industrial firms grew robustly in November for a seventh month of gains, supported by strong industrial production and sales, as manufacturers continue their recovery from the COVID-19 downturn.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.12%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.74%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.5392 per U.S. dollar at 08:27 GMT, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.5412.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 40.13% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -13.34% 222 Delayed Quote.4.67%
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED -10.92% 23.65 End-of-day quote.162.78%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 2.06% 4.45 End-of-day quote.-39.37%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.64% 23.35 End-of-day quote.53.22%
HANG SENG -0.22% 26328.48 Real-time Quote.-6.40%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.20% 4.97 End-of-day quote.-15.48%
MEITUAN DIANPING -2.72% 279.2 End-of-day quote.173.99%
NIKKEI 225 0.74% 26854.03 Real-time Quote.12.68%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.63% 556 End-of-day quote.48.03%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.18% 6.52861 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.10% 6.5363 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
