Hong Kong stocks fall as geopolitical, recovery concerns weigh

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed
lower on Tuesday, weighed down by geopolitical worries ahead of
the Ukraine war's one-year anniversary and doubts around China's
economic recovery.
Mainland China's equities ended higher, lifted by property
developers and metal shares following China's latest measures to
boost the real estate sector.
** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed down
1.7%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped
2.0%.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index finished 0.3%
higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5%.
** Other Asian stocks slipped on prospects of the U.S.
central bank having to stay on its hawkish path, with investors
eyeing the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for
further policy clues.
** China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who will visit Russia this
week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine,
called on Monday for negotiations and peace for the sake of the
world and Europe in particular.
** U.S. President Joe Biden walked around central Kyiv on an
unannounced visit on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine as
long as it takes.
** Among individual stocks and sectors, tech giants listed
in Hong Kong slumped 3.6% to lead the decline.
** A recent underperformance of Chinese equities appears to
reflect scepticism about the likely strength of China's
recovery, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.
** "Despite these signs of unease among investors, we
continue to expect a robust recovery in China's economy and
further gains in markets in coming months," they said, adding
that high-frequency data are recovering even faster than
expected.
** Chinese real estate developers rose 0.4%
after the country launched a pilot scheme to boost private
investment in the property sector. Non-ferrous metal
jumped 1.9% on hopes of Chinese demand boost.
** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added
0.3%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)