Hong Kong stocks fall as geopolitical, recovery concerns weigh

02/21/2023 | 03:22am EST
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by geopolitical worries ahead of the Ukraine war's one-year anniversary and doubts around China's economic recovery.

Mainland China's equities ended higher, lifted by property developers and metal shares following China's latest measures to boost the real estate sector.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed down 1.7%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 2.0%.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index finished 0.3% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5%.

** Other Asian stocks slipped on prospects of the U.S. central bank having to stay on its hawkish path, with investors eyeing the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for further policy clues.

** China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who will visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on Monday for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world and Europe in particular.

** U.S. President Joe Biden walked around central Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

** Among individual stocks and sectors, tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 3.6% to lead the decline.

** A recent underperformance of Chinese equities appears to reflect scepticism about the likely strength of China's recovery, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

** "Despite these signs of unease among investors, we continue to expect a robust recovery in China's economy and further gains in markets in coming months," they said, adding that high-frequency data are recovering even faster than expected.

** Chinese real estate developers rose 0.4% after the country launched a pilot scheme to boost private investment in the property sector. Non-ferrous metal jumped 1.9% on hopes of Chinese demand boost.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 0.3%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -1.97% 6925.07 Delayed Quote.4.27%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.24% 3786.94 Real-time Quote.4.20%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.14% 3636.32 Real-time Quote.2.93%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.43% 75 Delayed Quote.0.42%
