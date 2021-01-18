Log in
Hong Kong stocks hit 20-month high on mainland China demand

01/18/2021
* SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI 3.1%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3%

* FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks climbed to a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub.

** The Hang Seng index added 3.1%, to 29,746.17 points, highest since May 3, 2019, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.9%, to 11,796.28.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index jumped 4% to a fresh high, while the Hang Seng financials index rose 2.9%.

** "It's mainly because of the liquidity foam. The outperforming stocks are benefiting from southbound flows," said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian.

** He said the AH premium also makes Hong Kong equities attractive to mainland investors.

** As of 04:14 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.69% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** Mainland investors purchased 18.9 billion yuan ($2.91 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, after spending a record HK$23 billion on Monday, according to HKEX and Refinitiv data.

** For the past two years, the Hong Kong stock market had been far underperforming the A-share market and U.S. stocks, and the southbound inflows now are expected to help a recovery in the valuations of Hong Kong stocks, Essence International noted.

** The brokerage expects easing Sino-U.S. tensions after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, noting he would mainly focus on combating the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and soothing domestic divisions.

** On the mainland, the CSI300 index fell 0.4%, to 5,496.97 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,596.10 points. ($1 = 6.4864 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 0.79% 28847.93 Real-time Quote.5.94%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.4899 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
