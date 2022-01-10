Hong Kong to Ban Airport Transit for Passengers From High-Risk Places, Bloomberg Reports

--Hong Kong's airport is set to suspend transit for travelers from 150 designated high-risk countries and territories including the U.S., U.K. and India, as the city steps up efforts to guard against the Omicron variant, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The ban will be in place for a month from Jan. 15, though the end date is subject to review, according to the report.

