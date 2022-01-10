Log in
Hong Kong to Ban Airport Transit for Passengers From High-Risk Places, Bloomberg Reports

01/10/2022 | 11:49pm EST
--Hong Kong's airport is set to suspend transit for travelers from 150 designated high-risk countries and territories including the U.S., U.K. and India, as the city steps up efforts to guard against the Omicron variant, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The ban will be in place for a month from Jan. 15, though the end date is subject to review, according to the report.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3qcvuWR

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 2349ET

HOT NEWS