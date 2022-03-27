Hong Kong to halve COVID flight-ban penalty to 7 days

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Sunday it
is shortening the ban on airlines that are found to have carried
three or more passengers who test positive for COVID-19 upon
arrival, as the number of local cases continues to ease from its
peak.
Starting on Friday, the ban on individual airline routes
will be halved to seven days as part of an ongoing "flight
suspension mechanism," the government said in a statement.
The change comes after the government said last week a ban
on flights from nine countries - Canada, India, Pakistan, Nepal,
Britain, the United States, France, Australia and the
Philippines - would be lifted on April 1.
If there is at least one positive test and at least one case
of non-compliance with pre-departure testing on any single
flight, the airline will also be suspended from flying the route
for seven days.
Hong Kong reported 8,037 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday
and 151 deaths, the second day in a row below 10,000 cases, as
its latest wave of infections continues to ease.
The financial hub will relax the social distancing measures
in phases starting April 21, allowing restaurant dining after 6
p.m. with tables of four people, up from two currently.
Hong Kong's economy is set to contract in the first quarter,
breaking four quarters of recovery streak, as retail sales fell
for the first time in 12 months in February and export growth
slowed, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on his blog.
Businesses and the city's economy are reeling from
widespread closures, as the government has imposed stringent
social distancing rules since January amid a dramatic spike in
the Omicron variant.
While the former British colony has officially stuck to a
"dynamic zero" coronavirus policy similar to that of mainland
China, which seeks to curb all outbreaks, it has been shifting
to mitigation strategies as deaths skyrocketed.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lincoln Feast and William
Mallard)