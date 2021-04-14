Hong Kong university's guidelines on security law stoke fears over freedoms

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's most prestigious
university has recommended that a group be set up to "protect
academic freedom ... in conformity with national security law
(NSL) provisions", according to a letter sent to senior faculty
staff seen by Reuters.
The University of Hong Kong's (HKU) Vice President for
Teaching and Learning, Ian Holliday, sent the letter on March 18
outlining how the university should operate under the security
law, stoking concern over how the contentious legislation would
affect academia.
"Reaffirming HKU's core commitment to academic freedom and
institutional autonomy, this paper recommends that two
mechanisms be created to ensure that, in the sphere of (teaching
and learning), these values are safeguarded to the fullest
extent possible within the framework of the NSL," Holliday said.
One proposed new committee, which would comprise the vice
president of teaching and learning and two associate deans from
different faculties, would evaluate allegations of security law
violations through academic and professional legal advice,
according to the letter.
It also advised that a separate group be set up to monitor
legal developments within the national security law.
"This committee ... is just a symbolic gesture to show that
the university will take care of those alleged threats of
academic freedom, but basically, what can this committee really
do, because the NSL is broad and strict and it's open to
interpretation" said one senior university employee.
"It will be more difficult to attract international scholars
in Hong Kong ... people will be less vocal," said the employee,
who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the
issue.
HKU and Holliday declined to comment.
The letter came after the University Grants Committee (UGC),
which oversees funding for eight universities in the
city, asked them to include a "holistic approach" to a
compulsory course on national security and the Basic Law, the
city's mini-constitution, in a letter on funding for
2022-25, three senior university sources told Reuters.
One of those sources, who saw the letter from the UGC,
expressed concern that how universities implement the compulsory
education could affect funding.
Reuters has not seen that letter and was unable to verify
the contents of it. The UGC declined to comment on the letter.
Under the security law, which punishes what Beijing broadly
defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with
foreign forces with up to life in prison, the government is
required to increase supervision over universities.
Beijing imposed the law on Hong Kong last June after
anti-government and anti-China protests roiled the global
financial hub, with some of the most violent clashes erupting on
university campuses.
Critics of the HKU letter say it underscores the pressures
universities face as the former British colony navigates the new
security law.
"Everything will be under surveillance in the future and
infringe into academic freedom ... universities will take the
requirements of the NSL quite serious," President of the Hong
Kong Professional Teachers' Union, Fung Wai-wah, told
Reuters. "By doing so, academic freedom will be at risk ...
institutional autonomy will also be jeopardised."
Hong Kong University ranks 22nd in the QS Global World
Rankings of universities. Regionally, it fell two spots to
fourth place in the last two years.
A spokesman for the Education Bureau told Reuters that
everyone must comply with the law and that other measures were
being considered to ensure loyalty to Beijing.
"The Government is now looking into matters relating to
oath-taking arrangements, and will announce relevant details in
due course," he added, referring to loyalty tests to determine
whether people are patriotic.
Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung told lawmakers last
month that he had met presidents of the universities recently
and expected changes to be made to their curriculum.
"All schools must follow the law. We are currently
discussing with what they have been doing under
the legislation, and whether it meets our expectations and
requirements," Yeung said at a Legislative Council meeting on
March 5.
(Reporting By Pak Yiu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Gerry
