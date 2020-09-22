Hong Leong Financial Bhd : Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature

OTHERS HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD - PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
|
Type
|
Announcement
|
Subject
|
OTHERS
|
Description
|
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
|
|
- PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT
|
|
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE
|
|
Hong Leong Capital Berhad (the "Company") writes to inform that the Company will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed renewal of shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature ("Proposed Shareholders' Mandate") at its forthcoming 29th Annual General Meeting to be convened.
A circular containing the details on the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate will be made available on the Company's corporate website in due course.
This announcement is dated 22 September 2020.
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
HLCAP
|
Date Announced
|
22 Sep 2020
|
Category
|
General Announcement for PLC
|
Reference Number
|
GA1-08092020-00017
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 03:39:04 UTC