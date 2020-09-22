Log in
Hong Leong Financial Bhd : Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature

09/22/2020

OTHERS HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD - PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

- PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE

Hong Leong Capital Berhad (the "Company") writes to inform that the Company will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed renewal of shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature ("Proposed Shareholders' Mandate") at its forthcoming 29th Annual General Meeting to be convened.

A circular containing the details on the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate will be made available on the Company's corporate website in due course.

This announcement is dated 22 September 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Stock Name

HLCAP

Date Announced

22 Sep 2020

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-08092020-00017

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 03:39:04 UTC
