Hong Leong Financial Bhd : Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature

OTHERS HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD - PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Hong Leong Capital Berhad (the "Company") writes to inform that the Company will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed renewal of shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature ("Proposed Shareholders' Mandate") at its forthcoming 29th Annual General Meeting to be convened.

A circular containing the details on the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate will be made available on the Company's corporate website in due course.

This announcement is dated 22 September 2020.

