Honigman's Intellectual Property Department Achieves Chambers USA Ranking for the First Time in Illinois

Chambers highlights business law firm’s strength in biotech patent litigation as a driver for growth in Honigman’s Chicago office, which opened its doors more than five years ago

Honigman LLP is proud to announce that its Intellectual Property Department appears on the Chambers USA 2021 rankings, published by Chambers and Partners, for Intellectual Property in Illinois. Gregory Morris, leader of the firm’s Life Sciences Intellectual Property Litigation Practice Group, also appears on the 2021 Illinois list with a ranking and “Notable Practitioner” distinction. According to Chambers, Honigman’s IP lawyers are "extremely strong in biotech patent litigation" and “a group of highly talented lawyers who work together effectively as a group.” The Illinois ranking, along with the Band 1 listing in Michigan in 2021 and recent expansion in Washington, D.C., further reinforce the Department’s national prominence. Honigman partners J. Michael Huget, Anessa Kramer and Intellectual Property Department Chair Jonathan P. O’Brien also received individual rankings.

Honigman’s Intellectual Property Department is comprised of more than 120 lawyers and legal professionals who handle all aspects of Intellectual Property procurement, enforcement and transactions for clients in a wide variety of industry sectors including automotive, consumer goods, media, life sciences, energy, internet related services, artificial intelligence and other high-tech companies. The firm takes a comprehensive, pragmatic business approach when designing and implementing global prosecution and maintenance strategies, handling U.S. contentious proceedings before U.S. courts and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, coordinating and directing global defensive and enforcement efforts, and securing mergers, acquisitions, sales, and licenses.

The Chicago team has contributed meaningfully to growing the firm’s intellectual property client roster and has produced new client wins for automotive, consumer goods and life sciences companies, including top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations. A key component of this growth is newly-Chambers listed partner Greg Morris, whose leadership in life sciences intellectual property litigation has garnered the trust of his peers and clients alike.

When the office opened its doors in 2015, Morris was tapped to launch the national Life Sciences Patent Litigation Practice, including post-grant proceedings. According to Chambers, Morris “draws upon an impressive scientific background to advice life sciences companies in high-stakes patent disputes, including Hatch-Waxman litigation and IPR proceedings” and is “a great communicator who really digs into the science and explains things in layman's terms."

While the Chicago members of the firm’s Intellectual Property Department regularly advise multinational household name brands from the manufacturing, consumer goods, media and high-tech sectors, the group’s continued success in the life sciences sector, particularly for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, has earned itself a spot as a trusted market leader.

Chambers is an independent research company operating across 200 jurisdictions delivering detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers. Each year, Chambers USA publishes an annual guide to the leading law firms and lawyers in all 50 states, based on the research of trusted analysts, who assess the firm’s work and opinions from external market sources, with an emphasis on client feedback. Firms and lawyers also need to demonstrate sustained excellence in order to be ranked in the guide. More information about the Chambers rankings is at https://chambers.com.

About Honigman

Honigman is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 325 attorneys across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), and our newest office in Washington, DC. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law.

Honigman’s Chicago office opened its doors in 2015 as part of the law firm’s strategic growth plan aimed at better serving clients and expanding its national reach. Our Chicago lawyers focus primarily on corporate and highly complex U.S. and international financing transactions, life sciences intellectual property and patent litigation, and insurance recovery and counseling.

