Hoodoo Digital expands sales team to support growing customer base

09/14/2021 | 09:11am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoodoo Digital, a premier provider of Adobe Experience Cloud products and solutions, is expanding its sales team. As a Platinum Partner in Adobe's Solution Partner Program, Hoodoo has been helping organizations optimize and implement Adobe Experience Cloud products for years. To continue to assist in this, they have hired Mark Trenchard and Brian Fulton, both to serve as Vice Presidents, Customer Strategy. 

Chief Growth Officer, Jon Baddley, said of the larger team, "Our expertise and successful customer base has led many organizations to engage with us to help them navigate the digital landscape and engage with the Adobe Experience Cloud. To support this growth, we have put a team in place specifically to help new customers identify and hone their entire digital marketing strategies."

Mark Trenchard 

Most recently, Mark worked as a director of information technology for Stanford University and Emory University. He has a robust background in running large client-side teams for large organizations. This has given Mark unique insights into both the operational and technological requirements that many organizations face - particularly when implementing and utilizing Adobe Experience Cloud. Mark specializes in assisting organizations as they contemplate how to integrate and utilize Adobe Experience Cloud and other marketing technologies. 

Brian Fulton 

Brian has more than 25 years of experience partnering with clients to translate their vision into actionable goals. He has an extensive background working with global brands to implement compelling technology solutions that better engage their customers, balance the requirements of all stakeholders, and maximize their ROI in technology. Brian places a strong emphasis on trust and expertise, positioning him to help Hoodoo Digital's customers cultivate robust digital strategies.

About Hoodoo Digital
Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Adobe Experience Cloud implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that utilize the latest features of Adobe Experience Cloud and Workfront to provide highly effective toolsets for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

Press Contact:
Peter Nash
Phone: 801-896-9667
Email: hello@hoodoo.digital

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
