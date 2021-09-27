Hook or Crook Cellars Strengthens Wine Production With Two Key Hires

Hook Or Crook Cellars has added two team members to its Lodi, Calif.-based wine production and leadership teams – Noel Basso as head winemaker and Amy Aguilera as director of operations. Both embody the “by hook or crook” company philosophy of relentless spirit to create impressive yet affordable wine.

A California native, Noel Basso has more than 18 years of experience in barrelling programs, harvesting scheduling, cellar operations and quality consistency.

“Noel has incredible knowledge of both grape and oak character, and a profound appreciation for California vineyards,” said Allen Lombardi, president of Hook Or Crook Cellars. “His ability to understand production and blending nuances to create our desired profiles is what we were looking for to significantly grow the brand.”

Most recently, Basso was director of winemaking for Oak Ridge Winery. His other senior-level winemaking experience includes time with The Wine Group (GSV Soledad, Almaden-Madera and Golden State Vintners) and Constellation Brands (Mission Bell Winery). He earned a bachelor’s degree in food science and enology from California State University.

Also, as a result of Hook Or Crook Cellars’ significant growth over the past two years, Lombardi looked to strengthen its winery operations with a critical thinker who possessed a strong understanding of production and fulfillment.

Lombardi created the leadership role and hired Amy Aguilera as director of operations, and she quickly began contributing in meaningful ways.

“Her field-to-consumer experience is a tremendous asset as we grow Hook Or Crook Cellars and future brands,” Lombardi said. “Amy is the business leader we need to help fuel our long-term growth.”

Most recently, Aguilera was planning manager for California’s George Chiala Farms Inc., where she managed capacity planning and scheduling of ten food processing lines in two facilities. Prior to that, she was the operations services manager for OLAM Spices & Vegetable Ingredients Inc.

About Hook Or Crook Cellars

Based in Lodi, Calif., Hook Or Crook Cellars is a wine producer known for its impressive and consistent profiles at an affordable price. A Thomas Allen Wine Estates brand, Hook Or Crook Cellars was founded in 2019 and lives up to its name with a daring and creative determination to make highly-rated, California-appellated wines that are easy to drink and under $12/bottle. For more, follow @HookOrCrookCellars and visit HookOrCrookCellars.com.

