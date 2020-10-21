Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hopes for U.S. stimulus breakthrough push dollar to lowest in more than six weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken at the Bank of Taiwan in Taipei

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar extended its losses on Wednesday, hitting its lowest in more than six weeks, after U.S. President Donald Trump boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package, prompting some traders to ramp up bets on riskier currencies.

Lawmakers in Washington have been negotiating intermittently since August, with Democrats arguing for a bigger package to help manage the economic fallout from coronavirus.

Trump raised hopes for a breakthrough on Tuesday by saying he was willing to accept a large aid bill, despite opposition from his own Republican party.

The dollar fell in response to the comments, even though markets generally expect more fiscal stimulus to be passed in the near future regardless of whether it is agreed before the election.

"It's not a gamechanger - I think the base scenario for the market is that there will be another fiscal stimulus package at some point in the next few weeks or maybe in a few months," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

"The market has still reacted positively to it because obviously the earlier the better in the current situation."

At 1102 GMT, the dollar was down 0.3% against a basket of currencies, at 92.733 <=USD>, having hit a low of 92.685 earlier in the session.

Nguyen said that the day's currency market moves were not typical "risk-off" moves, as the safe-haven Japanese yen was up around 0.5% against the dollar, close to one-month highs, at 104.845 <JPY=EBS>.

Rather, the hopes for fiscal stimulus caused dollar weakness because it boosted long-term inflation expectations for the United States, she said.

"Normally if you have higher inflation the currency appreciates because the market expects higher interest rates. That is not the case for the U.S. at this point any more ... the Fed now wants higher inflation - it's not going to raise interest rates automatically if inflation's a little bit higher," she said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy shift to tolerate higher inflation.

The riskier New Zealand and Australian dollars both advanced, with the Kiwi up 0.8% and the Aussie up 0.6% versus the dollar by 1107 GMT <NZD=D3> <AUD=D3>.

The Norwegian crown reached a one-week high of 9.19625 versus the U.S. dollar <NOK=D3>, and the Canadian dollar rose to its strongest in more than six weeks, touching 1.3081 per dollar <CAD=D3>.

The euro rose to a one-month high versus the dollar in early trading and was up 0.3% at $1.18575 at 1108 GMT <EUR=EBS>.

China's yuan surged, in both offshore and onshore trading, led by firmer central bank guidance and recent data suggesting a more sustained recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The offshore yuan reached its strongest in two years versus the U.S. dollar towards the end of the Asian session at 6.6278 before easing somewhat. By 1108 GMT, it was up 0.4% at 6.6393 <CNH=EBS>.

Elsewhere, sterling jumped to as high as $1.3071 after the European Union's chief negotiator said that a Brexit deal with Britain was "within reach" <GBP=D3>.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Larry King and Steve Orlofsky)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.37% 0.92839 Delayed Quote.2.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.43% 0.70802 Delayed Quote.0.55%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.63% 1.71036 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.46% 80.015 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.21% 0.68952 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.67% 0.86905 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aAUSTRALIA-EUROPEAN UNION JOINT COMMITTEE : Joint Press Release
PU
07:57aStocks fall as investors focus on U.S. stimulus
RE
07:56aInvestors chase European equities, dump U.S. as election nears
RE
07:56aNextEra Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
RE
07:53aU.S. banks sweat regulatory exposure from pandemic loans
RE
07:52aJohnson says London has been 'bankrupted' by its mayor
RE
07:52aPAYPAL : to allow cryptocurrency buying, selling and shopping on its network
RE
07:50aSterling jumps nearly 1% as Barnier strikes more upbeat tone
RE
07:50aTELEFONICA S A : Telefónica Tech promotes the specialisation of its employees with the creation of cybersecurity and cloud academies
PU
07:49aSpain's IRPH mortgage contracts did not constitute market abuse, Supreme Court says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson tops forecast on margin gains and 5G in China
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle Lifts 2020 Guidance Following 3Q Sales Growth -- Update
5PEUGEOT SA : PSA : RBC keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group