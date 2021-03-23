Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan's first river-sharing talks in 3 years

NEW DELHI, March 23 (Reuters) - An Indian official played
down on Tuesday prospects for a breakthrough at the first talks
in three years with neighbouring Pakistan aimed at resolving
long-running disputes over hydroelectric projects on the shared
Indus River.
Pakistan is concerned that India's plans for hydroelectric
plants in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir will damage
the flow of the river, which feeds 80% of its irrigated
agriculture, along with tributaries.
India has defended the construction of its Pakal Dul and
Lower Kalnai dams, saying they are allowed by the Indus Water
Treaty brokered by the World Bank.
"It is our job to find a middle path. But to say we can
achieve something is maybe a bit too optimistic," an Indian
official involved in the talks in New Delhi told Reuters.
"There are many things on which we can't compromise," added
the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitive nature of the discussions.
India issued no statement on the talks, which are set to end
on Wednesday.
The talks come after a gap of three years because of tension
over Kashmir, the Muslim-majority territory both south Asian
nations claim in full.
In recent weeks, the nuclear-armed rivals have taken
tentative steps to improve ties, such as a rare military pact
last month to stop firing on the Kashmir border that has killed
scores of civilians.
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Clarence Fernandez)