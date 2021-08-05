Log in
Hopin : Raises $450 Million to Accelerate Platform Expansion and Continue to Build the Future of Experiences

08/05/2021 | 07:33am EDT
The Leading Experiences Platform to Focus on the Development of its Multi-Product Technologies and Building New Product Suites

Hopin, the leading shared experiences platform that enables immersive and interactive connection from anywhere, today announced it has raised $450M in Series D funding co-led by new investors Arena Holdings and Altimeter Capital with participation from new investors Adams Street Partners, Untitled Investments and XN in addition to existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, DFJ Growth, General Catalyst, GIC, IVP, Northzone, Salesforce Ventures, Slack Fund, Temasek and Tiger Global. Since February of 2020, Hopin has raised more than $1 billion.

As the technology company at the forefront of redefining connection around the world, Hopin and its investors see enormous opportunity. Hopin will use this capital to accelerate growth to further scale the platform and invest in the development of its multi-product platform technologies, including building new product suites. The company’s focus on innovation and impact will fuel ongoing growth as its technology continues to evolve to provide immersive experiences, effortless engagement, meaningful conversation and much more.

“Hopin started with the goal of giving people more options for meaningful connection,” said Johnny Boufarhat, CEO and Founder of Hopin. “We continue to uplevel with the priority to become accessible to all, and offer the optimal solution to seamlessly connect people to experiences for live events and beyond. Hopin plans to be wherever important conversations and connections happen. We are grateful for the ongoing support and confidence of our investors to actualize this.”

Hopin’s latest acquisitions reflect Hopin’s dedication to meeting the demands of its expanding customer base and supporting its vision for the future of experiences. In 2021, Hopin expanded beyond virtual to become an all-in-one event management platform with the acquisition of Boomset, adding onsite capabilities such as kiosk, badges and more to its hybrid offerings. Additionally, with the recent acquisition of Attendify, Hopin will enhance its event marketing suite to provide elevated, data-driven registration and engagement tools. Also in 2021, Hopin acquired video hosting provider Streamable and set its sights on collaboration with the acquisition of video technology company jamm. Previously in 2020, Hopin entered the content space with the acquisition of StreamYard, adding StreamYard’s 3.6 million video content creators to its base.

“The pandemic has forever changed how companies and communities interact and connect with their audiences and each other,” said Brad Gerstner, Founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital. “We are thrilled to partner with Johnny Boufarhat and the team on their journey to make the world more connected through Hopin’s platform.”

Since the beginning of 2020, Hopin has scaled from six to more than 800+ employees in 47 countries and grown from a few hundred event creators using its platform to more than 100,000 organizations as well as millions of attendees showing up for events each month. This year, Hopin earned the position of No. 79 on the 2021 Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

About Hopin

Founded in 2019, Hopin enables brands and communities to create all-in-one, live experiences. Through its platform, attendees can learn, interact, and connect with people from anywhere in the world. With Hopin, anyone can create live virtual, hybrid and in-person events that are made highly interactive and immersive. Hopin acquired StreamYard, a leading video streaming studio, in 2020, and acquired Streamable, jamm as well as Boomset and Attendify in 2021. Hopin is a remote-first company headquartered in London, with employees in 47 countries. Learn more at hopin.com.


© Business Wire 2021
