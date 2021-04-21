Hoplark : Launches New Craft Brewed Sparkling Waters Infused with Premium Hops

Refreshing New Line Delivers Complexity and Bold Flavor Made with Real Hop Plants

Hoplark, trailblazing brewer of hop-forward non-alcoholic beverages crafted with simple, clean, plant-based ingredients, today announced the launch of Hoplark Water, an absurdly unique line of refreshing, crushable hop-infused sparkling waters in three flavors: Citra Hops, Mosaic Hops, and Sabro Hops. Created for craft beer lovers who crave the complexity and bold flavor only real hops can deliver, Hoplark Water is a health-conscious way to imbibe without the alcohol and is made with only two clean ingredients – sparkling water and hops. All three flavors are available now on Hoplark.com.

Made with aromatic and flavorful hops, Hoplark Water provides the familiarity of a craft beer in a crisp and refreshing sparkling water. The variety of hops used to create these new beverages offer a delightful variety of floral, fruity, and citrusy tropical notes that are perfect for spring and summer. Hoplark Water was created on the notion that a singular plant – hops – can turn basic water into a complex, vibrant, and refreshing flavor experience unlike anything consumers have tasted before.

“Hoplark started over a beer, or more literally a lack thereof,” said Dean Eberhardt, co-founder and CEO of Hoplark. “While taking a month off from drinking, I realized that I wanted to find a way for myself and friends to enjoy the ritual, familiarity, and camaraderie of craft beer, without the alcohol or calories that traditionally come with it. We love everything about craft beer, but wanted an option for all the other times when we don’t feel like drinking alcohol. Hoplark Water is a result of our deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market for people who love that complex hoppy taste but don’t want to compromise healthy choices. When creating Hoplark Water, we wanted to showcase how a single ingredient – hops – can turn water into something complex, vibrant and refreshing. We chose the Lark bird as our logo, but gave it ridiculously long legs to signify breaking the mold of normal, extract-laden beverages and a movement forward towards health.”

Hoplark’s core mission is to provide amazing flavor experiences without the guilt of alcohol or sugar by using real plants instead of factory derived flavors. Because Hoplark Water is so simple and clean, it boasts several health benefits; each flavor is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, has zero sugar, zero alcohol, no artificial ingredients, and is even Whole30 Approved. This unique line of refreshing, hop-infused sparkling waters pushes the boundaries of what craft-brewed taste can be; it is the hop-infused beverage craft beer drinkers enjoy when they are not drinking craft beer. Additional flavor details include:

Mixed Pack : A delightful mix of all three flavors for a taste of what these amazing hop plants have to offer. SRP $35 (12 pack, 4 cans of each flavor)

Hoplark Water is available for purchase on the Hoplark website. To learn more about Hoplark Water, visit Hoplark.com, or follow Hoplark on Instagram (@drinkhoptea), Facebook (@hoplark), and Twitter (@drinkhoplark).

About Hoplark

Hoplark is the maker of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages infused with simple, clean ingredients. Hoplark has a deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market, without compromise. Flavor geeks at their core, Hoplark is pushing the boundaries of what craft-brewed taste can be. Born and brewed in Boulder, CO and launched at a local Farmer’s Market, the core lineup consists of delicious sparkling HopTeas, from The Calm One, made from chamomile flowers & Citra hops, to The Really Hoppy One, a combination of Black Tea, Simcoe & Citra hops. But Hoplark’s innovation extends beyond the core lineup, including fan-favorite Limited Releases and hopped teas made with real juice. Hoplark’s products are non-alcoholic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and Whole30 approved. Beloved by craft beer drinkers, Hoplark has a passionate following of moms, athletes, nutritionists, and others committed to a clean, healthy lifestyle. Hoplark is available at natural and conventional grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Publix and Target.

