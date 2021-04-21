Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoplark : Launches New Craft Brewed Sparkling Waters Infused with Premium Hops

04/21/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Refreshing New Line Delivers Complexity and Bold Flavor Made with Real Hop Plants

Hoplark, trailblazing brewer of hop-forward non-alcoholic beverages crafted with simple, clean, plant-based ingredients, today announced the launch of Hoplark Water, an absurdly unique line of refreshing, crushable hop-infused sparkling waters in three flavors: Citra Hops, Mosaic Hops, and Sabro Hops. Created for craft beer lovers who crave the complexity and bold flavor only real hops can deliver, Hoplark Water is a health-conscious way to imbibe without the alcohol and is made with only two clean ingredients – sparkling water and hops. All three flavors are available now on Hoplark.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005891/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Made with aromatic and flavorful hops, Hoplark Water provides the familiarity of a craft beer in a crisp and refreshing sparkling water. The variety of hops used to create these new beverages offer a delightful variety of floral, fruity, and citrusy tropical notes that are perfect for spring and summer. Hoplark Water was created on the notion that a singular plant – hops – can turn basic water into a complex, vibrant, and refreshing flavor experience unlike anything consumers have tasted before.

“Hoplark started over a beer, or more literally a lack thereof,” said Dean Eberhardt, co-founder and CEO of Hoplark. “While taking a month off from drinking, I realized that I wanted to find a way for myself and friends to enjoy the ritual, familiarity, and camaraderie of craft beer, without the alcohol or calories that traditionally come with it. We love everything about craft beer, but wanted an option for all the other times when we don’t feel like drinking alcohol. Hoplark Water is a result of our deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market for people who love that complex hoppy taste but don’t want to compromise healthy choices. When creating Hoplark Water, we wanted to showcase how a single ingredient – hops – can turn water into something complex, vibrant and refreshing. We chose the Lark bird as our logo, but gave it ridiculously long legs to signify breaking the mold of normal, extract-laden beverages and a movement forward towards health.”

Hoplark’s core mission is to provide amazing flavor experiences without the guilt of alcohol or sugar by using real plants instead of factory derived flavors. Because Hoplark Water is so simple and clean, it boasts several health benefits; each flavor is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, has zero sugar, zero alcohol, no artificial ingredients, and is even Whole30 Approved. This unique line of refreshing, hop-infused sparkling waters pushes the boundaries of what craft-brewed taste can be; it is the hop-infused beverage craft beer drinkers enjoy when they are not drinking craft beer. Additional flavor details include:

  • Mosaic Hops: Mosaic Hops are named for their patchwork of flavors and aromas, with hints of floral and fruity flavor. Hoist the sails and navigate all this dynamic flavor has to offer. SRP $35 (12 pack)
  • Sabro Hops: Dive into an oasis of tropical hops with hints of citrus flavors and aromas. Perfect for a day at the beach. SRP $35 (12 pack)
  • Citra Hops: Chill out with the fresh vibes of Citra Hops, offering hints of citrus and fruity flavor and aroma. SRP $35 (12 pack)
  • Mixed Pack: A delightful mix of all three flavors for a taste of what these amazing hop plants have to offer. SRP $35 (12 pack, 4 cans of each flavor)

Hoplark Water is available for purchase on the Hoplark website. To learn more about Hoplark Water, visit Hoplark.com, or follow Hoplark on Instagram (@drinkhoptea), Facebook (@hoplark), and Twitter (@drinkhoplark).

About Hoplark

Hoplark is the maker of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages infused with simple, clean ingredients. Hoplark has a deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market, without compromise. Flavor geeks at their core, Hoplark is pushing the boundaries of what craft-brewed taste can be. Born and brewed in Boulder, CO and launched at a local Farmer’s Market, the core lineup consists of delicious sparkling HopTeas, from The Calm One, made from chamomile flowers & Citra hops, to The Really Hoppy One, a combination of Black Tea, Simcoe & Citra hops. But Hoplark’s innovation extends beyond the core lineup, including fan-favorite Limited Releases and hopped teas made with real juice. Hoplark’s products are non-alcoholic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and Whole30 approved. Beloved by craft beer drinkers, Hoplark has a passionate following of moms, athletes, nutritionists, and others committed to a clean, healthy lifestyle. Hoplark is available at natural and conventional grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Publix and Target.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pTEGNA  : Rejects Standard General's Latest Unfounded Attacks
BU
01:54pBASILEA PHARMACEUTICA  : shareholders approve all proposals of the board of directors at the annual general meeting
AQ
01:54pGLOBALDATA  : US mobile carriers are falling behind in adoption of eSIM, says GlobalData
PU
01:54pGLOBALDATA  : Nestlé set to make promising start to 2021 building on health and nutrition portfolio, says GlobalData
PU
01:54pGLOBALDATA  : Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Willkie Farr & Gallagher were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in retail sector for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData
PU
01:54pGLOBALDATA  : UBS and PwC were top M&A financial advisers by value and volume in retail sector for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData
PU
01:54pPRESS RELEASE  : Basilea shareholders approve all proposals of the board of directors at the annual general meeting
DJ
01:53pHMS GROUP : Results of the BoD meeting
DJ
01:53pHMS GROUP : Results of the BoD meeting
EQ
01:52pU.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions on 2 state-owned businesses
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : WATCH THIS SPACE: Volatility is bitcoin's main attraction - Raoul Pal
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Boerse to de-list Coinbase from Xetra, Frankfurt trade
4Wall Street rebounds after two-day fall; Netflix slides
5EURO STOXX 50 : European shares rebound on strong earnings, M&A speculation boosts Hugo Boss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ