Horisont Energi : Notice of Extraordinary General Assembly



Horisont Energi AS hereby calls for an Extraordinary General Assembly on 19 February 2021 at 09:00 CET. Agenda at the general assembly is to elect a new Board member and a new observer to the Board of Directors. The notice of the General Assembly, including the proxy form, is attached to this announcement.

Due to the current restrictions on indoor events resulting from Covid-19, the General Assembly will only be held as an electronic meeting. It will therefore not be possible to attend the General Assembly physically. Shareholders may exercise their shareholder rights at the General Assembly by voting in advance through VPS Investor Services available on investor.vps.no or by authorizing the Chairman of the Board, with or without voting instructions.

For further information:

Contact CFO and Investor Relations Manager

Dan Jarle Flølo, djf@horisontenergi.com

Horisont Energi AS innkaller herved til ekstraordinær generalforsamling den 19. februar 2021 kl. 09.00 CET. Agenda på generalforsamlingen er valg av nytt styremedlem og observatør til styret. Innkallingen til generalforsamlingen, inkludert fullmaktsskjema er vedlagt denne børsmeldingen.

På grunn av gjeldende restriksjoner mot innendørs arrangementer som følge av Covid-19, vil generalforsamlingen kun avholdes som et elektronisk møte. Det vil derfor ikke være mulig å delta fysisk på generalforsamlingen. Aksjeeiere kan utøve sine aksjeeierrettigheter på generalforsamlingen ved å avgi forhåndsstemme gjennom VPS Investortjenester tilgjengelig på investor.vps.no eller ved å gi fullmakt til styrets leder, med eller uten stemmeinstruks.

For ytterligere informasjon:

Kontakt CFO og Investor Relations Manager

Dan Jarle Flølo, djf@horisontenergi.com