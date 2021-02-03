Horisont Energi : Press release /Pressemelding

Horisont Energi to be registered on Euronext Growth Oslo

Horisont Energi will be registered on the greentech stock exchange, Euronext Growth Oslo as of 27th of January.

The company successfully raised some 150 million NOK (appx. 15 MEUR) through a private placement between this Christmas and New Year. The main investors were KLP, Saga Pure, Tycoon Industrier and New York based QVT in the over-subscribed share issue.

'We are pleased with the Market interest in Horiont Energi. The registration on the Euronext Growth exchange is an important turning point for the company. We reckon the Euronext Growth exchange is the most suitable traded market for Greentech companies today'

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO

Barely a year and a half since its inception, the company has already started its development work for its plans for a large scale, emission free, Ammonia plant in Norway's northernmost county, Finnmark. Horisont has also entered a MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Norwegian energy giant, Equinor for cooperation on the plant development. Horisont Energi recognizes a large potential in the coming low carbon economy, where Ammonia is likely to be one of the most important carriers of Hydrogen. EU is investing heavily in hydrogen including Ammonia through its 'Green Deal' programme and associated initiatives.

'We are placed in an important marked for decarbonization of a number of areas in society both in EU and internationally. Supply of sustainable energy based on hydrogen and ammonia to Europe and the world at large is only in its infancy. The development of the first large scale, emission free ammonia plant in Europe puts ensures Horisont a good position in this development'.

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO

Horisont Energi noteres på Euronext Growth Oslo

Horisont Energi noteres på Euronext Growth Oslo onsdag 27. januar. Selskapet hentet i romjulen 150 millioner kroner i en rettet emisjon. KLP, Saga Pure, Tycoon Industrier og New York baserte QVT var ankerinvestorer i den overtegnede emisjonen.

«Vi er svært fornøyde med den store interessen for Horisont Energi i investormarkedet. Når selskapet nå noteres på Euronext Growth Oslo er en viktig milepæl nådd. Vi mener Euronext Growth Oslo er den beste markedsplassen for grønne selskaper i dag»

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO

Halvannet år etter at selskapet ble stiftet har Horisont Energi igangsatt planene for utvikling av storskala produksjon av karbonnøytralt ammoniakk i Finnmark. Equinor og Horisont Energi har inngått en intensjonsavtale om felles studier for utvikling av anlegget. Horisont Energi ser store muligheter i den framvoksende lavkarbon økonomien, hvor ammoniakk har potensiale til å bli den viktigste hydrogenbæreren. EU satser stort på hydrogen som innbefatter ammoniakk, gjennom det omfattende programmet «Green Deal» og tilhørende initiativer.

«Vi befinner oss i et viktig marked for avkarboniseringen av en rekke sektorer i samfunnet, både i Norge, EU og internasjonalt. Forsyning av bærekraftig energi basert på hydrogen og ammoniakk til Europa og verden forøvrig, er bare i startgropen. Med utviklingen av det første storskala karbonfrie ammoniakkanlegget i Europa, er vi svært godt posisjonert.»

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO