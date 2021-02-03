Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Horisont Energi : Press release /Pressemelding

02/03/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Horisont Energi to be registered on Euronext Growth Oslo

Horisont Energi will be registered on the greentech stock exchange, Euronext Growth Oslo as of 27th of January.

The company successfully raised some 150 million NOK (appx. 15 MEUR) through a private placement between this Christmas and New Year. The main investors were KLP, Saga Pure, Tycoon Industrier and New York based QVT in the over-subscribed share issue.

'We are pleased with the Market interest in Horiont Energi. The registration on the Euronext Growth exchange is an important turning point for the company. We reckon the Euronext Growth exchange is the most suitable traded market for Greentech companies today'

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO

Barely a year and a half since its inception, the company has already started its development work for its plans for a large scale, emission free, Ammonia plant in Norway's northernmost county, Finnmark. Horisont has also entered a MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Norwegian energy giant, Equinor for cooperation on the plant development. Horisont Energi recognizes a large potential in the coming low carbon economy, where Ammonia is likely to be one of the most important carriers of Hydrogen. EU is investing heavily in hydrogen including Ammonia through its 'Green Deal' programme and associated initiatives.

'We are placed in an important marked for decarbonization of a number of areas in society both in EU and internationally. Supply of sustainable energy based on hydrogen and ammonia to Europe and the world at large is only in its infancy. The development of the first large scale, emission free ammonia plant in Europe puts ensures Horisont a good position in this development'.

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO

Horisont Energi noteres på Euronext Growth Oslo

Horisont Energi noteres på Euronext Growth Oslo onsdag 27. januar. Selskapet hentet i romjulen 150 millioner kroner i en rettet emisjon. KLP, Saga Pure, Tycoon Industrier og New York baserte QVT var ankerinvestorer i den overtegnede emisjonen.

«Vi er svært fornøyde med den store interessen for Horisont Energi i investormarkedet. Når selskapet nå noteres på Euronext Growth Oslo er en viktig milepæl nådd. Vi mener Euronext Growth Oslo er den beste markedsplassen for grønne selskaper i dag»

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO

Halvannet år etter at selskapet ble stiftet har Horisont Energi igangsatt planene for utvikling av storskala produksjon av karbonnøytralt ammoniakk i Finnmark. Equinor og Horisont Energi har inngått en intensjonsavtale om felles studier for utvikling av anlegget. Horisont Energi ser store muligheter i den framvoksende lavkarbon økonomien, hvor ammoniakk har potensiale til å bli den viktigste hydrogenbæreren. EU satser stort på hydrogen som innbefatter ammoniakk, gjennom det omfattende programmet «Green Deal» og tilhørende initiativer.

«Vi befinner oss i et viktig marked for avkarboniseringen av en rekke sektorer i samfunnet, både i Norge, EU og internasjonalt. Forsyning av bærekraftig energi basert på hydrogen og ammoniakk til Europa og verden forøvrig, er bare i startgropen. Med utviklingen av det første storskala karbonfrie ammoniakkanlegget i Europa, er vi svært godt posisjonert.»

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO

Disclaimer

Horisont Energi AS published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 16:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aCORONAVIRUS : Staying safe and informed on Twitter
PU
11:14aUNITED UTILITIES : SIP Dividend reinvestment
PU
11:14aUNITED UTILITIES : Interim block listing - 31 January 2021
PU
11:13aNEMETSCHEK AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:13aMAGNORA ASA : Company presentation February 2021
AQ
11:12aU.S. Senate committee approves nomination of Granholm to head Energy Department
RE
11:12aALPHABET A : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
11:11aFPT : FUNiX Online Learning Is Officially Launched in Japan
PU
11:11aQUINSTREET : Successfully Scale Medical Alert Sales in 2021
PU
11:11aRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : expands Public Finance practice by hiring veteran municipal banker
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies
2Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
3BP PLC : BP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
4Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Alibaba beats revenue forecast, shares slide amid regulatory challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ