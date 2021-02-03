Horisont Energi : is now officially listed on Euronext Growth

Horisont Energi kicks off its first day on the greentech stock exchange Euronext Growth Oslo, marking an important milestone for the company. The CEO of Horisont Energi, Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, had the honor of joining Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Stock Exchange, invirtually opening trade for the day.

Opening the Oslo Stock Exchange

'Euronext Growth Oslo is the best marketplace for green growth companies. For us, listing in Oslo was the obvious choice.'

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO